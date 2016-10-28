Police censured for “underhand dealings”

: “In Tamil Nadu, whenever an anticipatory bail is filed and a number is assigned, police becomes inactive in those cases and do not take any steps to secure the accused though pendency of the anticipatory bail petition is not a bar for the police to secure the accused if they require.

“Many of the police officials feel that if any petition is brought to their attention, it is an income generating one to them as they can collect money and they can do underhand dealing so that the accused need not be arrested. This observation is applicable to the corrupt and inefficient police officials.

“It has been brought to the attention of this court that on payment of hefty bribe, the police officials are seeking posting in places where they can mint money as bribe. This observation made is not out of context and it can be witnessed during the present Diwali season. This is only an illustration,” the Madras High Court Bench here has said. Justice S. Vaidyanathan made the observations while dealing with bail applications preferred by two daily wage labourers who could not get the benefit of a bail order passed in their favour on August 30 since they could not execute sureties, as ordered by the court, due to their indigent circumstances.

During the course of arguments, it was brought to the notice of the judge that the High Court Registry was not entertaining applications for extension of time to comply with the conditions imposed while granting bail since some of the judges had issued oral instructions to it to desist from numbering such petitions.

Holding that the Registry could not do so, Mr. Vaidyanathan said the court could always entertain such applications and grant extension of time in genuine cases. He ordered that it was wrong on the part of the Registry to insist that accused should only file another bail application if they failed to obtain the benefit of the order passed on their first bail application.

The judge also pointed out that as per a Supreme Court ruling, if a particular judge dismissed a bail application, then the subsequent applications made by the same accused should be listed before the same judge and not before the judge holding the bail portfolio unless the former was not available either on account of transfer, retirement or death.