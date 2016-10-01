Plea on SEZ rejected

The Madras High Court Bench here has dismissed a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry to constitute a committee to probe transactions that took place since 1997 for establishing a hi-tech industrial park in Nanguneri Special Economic Zone in Tirunelveli district.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran refused to entertain the petition filed by S. Shanmugasundaram after holding that the case had been filed with vague allegations. The case was dismissed right at the admission stage itself.

“The prayer is so innocuous and vague. The petitioner has made allegations against few companies. The said companies are not before this Court. Further, he wants a committee to be constituted. If that is so, what is the committee to be constituted under what law and with what powers have not been stated.

“He has further stated that the committee should comprise of qualified persons. What is the qualification also has not been stated. Where is the qualification prescribed is also not stated. This writ petition does not deserve any merit at all,” the Bench said before dismissing it summarily.