Plan to promote village products in global market

DINDIGUL: Plans are being made to promote village products and handicrafts in the global market by adding a new dimension to arts using technologies, according to Khadi Village Industries Commission Member G. Chandramouli.

Delivering the convocation address at the Gandhigram Rural Institute here on Monday, he said that marketing platforms for khadi products had also been initiated to eliminate middlemen.

Besides, we had designed several modules under the skill development programme to train rural youth to meet the standards and quality of products in the global market, he added.

The success of education should be judged not by trained and skilful people it had produced but on how many of them had been good citizens, had developed social conscience and rendered service to the neglected segments of the society in whatever field they pursued.

The economic destiny of the country would not be placed in the hands of specialised talents but in the hands of skilled masses, the member said, adding that education should aim at mass production by masses.

Stating that there were serious issues relating to greater development deficit and livelihood in rural areas, he said that creating enhanced livelihood and improved conditions for better quality of life in rural areas should be the priority.

The KVIC had been taking up the challenge of revival of traditional village industries and handicrafts. The production of khadi was done keeping the environment in mind, the member pointed out.

In her special address Chancellor Renana Jhabvala said that caste inequality had not yet left our country causing humiliation to millions of people. Communal discord had raised its ugly head in the country.

Gender inequality was just another form of injustice in our society and economic inequality was also widespread and violence against women was still an accepted norm, she stated.

Networking Gandhian institutions would strengthen Gandhian vision and spread his messages, she added.

GRI Vice-Chancellor S. Natarajan said that 1,225 students had received their degrees and diplomas, including 101 doctorates, 112 M.Phil degrees and 1,022 PG and UG degrees. About 55 students were honoured with gold medals and cash awards, he added.