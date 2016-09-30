PIL on safety distance dismissed

The Madras High Court Bench here has dismissed a public interest litigation petition which alleged that certain fireworks units at V. Chockalingapuram in Sivakasi taluk in Virudhunagar district were not maintaining a safety distance of 200 metres between them as stipulated under the Explosives Rules, 2008.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran rejected the case after accepting the report of the Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives at Sivakasi that he measured the distance between the fireworks manufacturing units as well as a storehouse, and found that they were situated 200 metres apart from fence to fence.

The officer also said the manufacturing units and the storehouse were in possession of valid licences issued by the Chief Controller of Explosives in Nagpur. However, the petitioner’ s counsel rebutted the claim by stating that an Advocate Commissioner appointed by the court had reported otherwise and found violation of the safety distance.

Brushing aside his claim, the judges said the Advocate Commissioner’s report did not state anything on the issue of distance. “The lands are, of course, adjoining but that would not amount to violation of the Explosive Rules. We find no reason to reject the report of the Deputy Chief Controller. In view of the same, we find no merit at all in this petition,” they added.