PIL dismissed

The Madras High Court Bench here has dismissed a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to Madurai Corporation and the city police to remove encroachments from Netaji statute to South Chithirai Street on Netaji Road, which, according to the petitioner, had shrunk in size considerably due to the encroachers.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran dismissed the petition as infructuous after recording the statement of Special Government Pleader M. Govindan, representing the Commissioner of Police, that appropriate action was being taken to evict the encroachers and restore the entire Netaji Road, a busy locality, to its original position.