PIL alleging bonded labour system in Kanniyakumari dismissed

The Madras High Court Bench here has dismissed a public interest litigation petition filed in 2007 alleging some of the fishermen in Kanniyakumari district being held as bonded labourers, and seeking a direction to the State government to rescue them and initiate action under the Bonded Labour (Abolition) Act, 1976.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran dismissed the case after recording the submission of Kanniyakumari Collector that an enquiry by the Padmanabhapuram Revenue Divisional Officer revealed that the fishermen referred to in the PIL petition were working for people owning catamarans and not treated as bonded labourers.

Spot inspection

Similarly, the Nagercoil RDO had also reported that the fishermen within his territorial jurisdiction were not engaged for work for lower wages and there was no compulsion of selling the fish to people from whom they had borrowed money.

The officer also stated that freedom of movement of the fishermen was not curtailed in any way.

“The spot inspection and enquiry of the Nagercoil RDO reveal that there is no fisherman / fisherwoman kept in bondage.

They are free in doing their fishing occupation.

The fish merchants/auctioneers have also given statements that they are not compelling any fishermen to sell and buy their catch.

“Moreover, the fisherfolk in Dharmapuram, Kesavanputhenthurai, Periakadu, Thengamputhoor, Melamanakudy and Keezhamanakudy, Kanniyakumari and Arakiapuram have given statements to the effect that they are not treated as bonded labourers and they are free from any bonded labour treatments,” the Collector’s counter affidavit read.

After recording the statement, the judges said they had no reason to reject the Collector’s averments.

The PIL petition had been filed by Development and Education for Workers, a non-governmental organisation based in Tiruchi.

