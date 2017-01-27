PIL against alleged police excess

MADURAI: An advocate has filed a public interest litigation petition in the Madras High Court Bench here seeking a judicial enquiry into alleged police excess against those who protested in support of jallikattu at Alaganallur near here as well as under Madurai city police limits on January 23.

The petitioner P. Kanagavel (51) also sought a direction to the State government to provide medical care to protesters who had sustained injuries before being arrested and remanded to judicial custody at the central prison here. He also alleged that the city police had detained many under illegal custody.

The case has been listed for hearing before a Division Bench of Justices A. Selvam and P. Kalaiyarasan on Monday.