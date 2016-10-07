Order to lock, seal hospital quashed

The Madras High Court Bench here has quashed an order passed by Joint Director of Health Services in Tirunelveli district on August 31 to lock and seal a private hospital and medical store run by a charitable trust for having employed a person who had undergone medical course in a foreign university in Azerbaijan and was practising medicine without clearing a domestic test and enrolling his name with the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Allowing a writ petition filed by Chinnasamy Nadar Kanthimathiammal Charitable Trust based at Rayagiri in Sivagiri Taluk of Tirunelveli district challenging the order to lock and seal the hospital premises, Justice V. Bharathidasan quashed the Joint Director’s order after the petitioner-trust stated that it had removed the medico, Chandrasekar, from service and appointed another qualified doctor registered with the MCI.

The trust also gave an undertaking to the court that in future also it shall engage the services of doctors who were enrolled with the MCI. Hence, the judge directed the Joint Director to remove the lock and seal forthwith with liberty to initiate appropriate action against the hospital if the trust did not abide by the undertaking given to the court.

The orders were passed after brushing aside the objections raised by the Joint Director for removing the seal on the ground that a criminal case had been registered by Sivagiri police against Chandrasekar as well as the trust under Sections 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code, read with 15(3) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, and hence there was every chance of them tampering with the evidence if the seal was removed.