Order refusing to return money seized in Thanjavur set aside

The Madras High Court Bench here has set aside an order passed by a Judicial Magistrate in Thanjavur on July 28 refusing to direct the police to return Rs.2.38 lakh seized from the residence of an individual by an election flying squad before the Assembly elections early this year.

Allowing a criminal revision petition filed by Natarajan of Thanjavur, Justice A.M. Basheer Ahamed directed the magistrate to permit the petitioner to lend evidence with respect to his claim of being the legal owner of the cash and decide the issue afresh on merits and in accordance with law by taking into account the documents produced by him.

The judge pointed out that a team had seized the cash stacked in the petitioner’s house allegedly for distribution to electors . An FIR was filed. Though the petitioner was issued with a receipt for the cash seized, the investigation in the case had not yet been completed. Hence, the petitioner moved an application before the magistratewho rejected the plea on the ground that the petitioner had not filed any document to prove ownership or legal custody of the seized amount and failed to establish his sources of income.

Disagreeing with the view taken by the magistrate, Mr. Justice Basheer Ahamed said a perusal of the magistrate’s order disclosed that the seized amount had not been produced before the lower court by police. Further, the judicial officer had failed to consider various documents submitted by the petitioner to substantiate his claim.

“The petitioner has filed several documents, including an agreement of sale dated July 13, 2016 of settlement property owned by the petitioner’s son, showing the receipt of Rs.7.05 lakh as advance given on May 13, 2016. The said documents were not considered by the Judicial Magistrate. No evidence was recorded to disbelieve those documents.”

