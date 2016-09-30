Old students to observe fast

Members of the Old Students’ Association of Yadava College here have planned to observe a fast on October 2 to highlight the need to appoint a Special Officer immediately to run the college in the absence of a management board.

The association, in a statement, pointed out that the Inspector General of Registration had suggested the appointment of a Special Officer as the college management board ceased to exist since 2012 and the Madras High Court had also given a similar direction in 2013. In the absence of a Special Officer, the association said, important decisions could not be taken and many posts were lying vacant in the institution and student amenities could not be improved.