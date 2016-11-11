Official inspects construction work

Prinicipal Secretary (Planning and Development) and Virudhunagar district monitoring officer S. Krishnan inspected the construction of houses for tribal people in Thaniparai near Watrap on Thursday.

Ten houses under the Chief Minister’s Green House Scheme and two houses under the Indira Awaz Yojna were being constructed with State government contribution. The beneficiaries’ contribution is taken care of by Ramco Trust, that has adopted Ram Nagar, the residential colony of the tribal people. Mr. Krishnan interacted with the tribal people and also inspected basic amenities at the Anganwadi centre there. During interaction, he promised the residents that steps had been taken for opening a ration shop in the locality for which a building had been constructed. The people also sought road facility.

Mr. Krishnan advised Virudhunagar Collector A. Sivagnanam to educate the youth about the employment opportunities available for them.