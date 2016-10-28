Not a cracker of a sale, say retailers

The decision of the city police to utilise the Tamukkam Ground for retail sale of fireworks has backfired. With just a day left for Deepavali, “administrative delays and inadequate arrangements” had turned the initiative into a “damp squib,” complain retailers.

Madurai city police, with the objective of averting fire accidents in congested areas, had discouraged retailers from setting up shops in busy areas, particularly around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. They were instead asked to set up stalls at Tamukkam by paying a nominal rent to Madurai Corporation.

But retailers complained that this “eleventh-hour decision” had cost them dearly. “Every year, we begin the application process in March or April. Had the authorities informed us that permission will not be provided in city limits, we would have planned accordingly,” said A.P. Selvam, secretary, Madurai District Cracker Retailers’ Association.

He alleged that till Thursday there was no clarity on granting permission. “The sale gains momentum 10 days before Deepavali. Now, we have just a day left,” Mr. Selvam said.

A. Tamilselvan, another retailer, complained that the amenities at Tamukkam were inadequate. “When we apply for licence, the authorities insist on two access points for a shop. But all the stalls here have only one entry,” he said. N. Ramanathan, who had come from K. Pudur to purchase crackers, said that he was disappointed to find that a majority of stalls were yet to be set up.

On the alleged delay and uncertainty in granting permission, a police official said that it was because of non-compliance with norms by shops.

“We were willing to provide approval anywhere, provided all norms were met. A majority of them had not complied with norms and hence they were opting for Tamukkam in the last moment,” he said.

Deepavali ‘inam’

Deepavali ‘inam’ collection is a matter of concern for the trade and industry. Senior president of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry S. Rethinavelu appealed to the district administration to immediately intervene to stop the collection spree by employees of key government departments. Speaking to The Hindu , Mr. Rethinavelu recalled that a few years ago the chamber members had displayed boards carrying the message, “No Deepavali gift.” This acted as a deterrent to a great extent. “Many of our members have now complained about the ‘threatening tone’ of field staff, while demanding gifts,” he said.