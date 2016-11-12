Nine more squads to check cash distribution

Nine more Flying Squads have been deployed in Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency, where the by-election is due on November 19, following apprehensions of increased distribution of cash in Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denominations by political parties due to demonetisation of these currencies.

Smaller political parties have raised concerns that bigger parties, in a bid to secure their victory, may pump in black money by distributing cash to voters, which they can later exchange at banks for legal tender.

Collector and District Election Officer K. Veera Raghava Rao said after consultation with observers and police officials on the issue, it was decided to deploy nine additional teams in the constituency from Friday to increase surveillance.

“Already, 18 Flying Squads and 18 Static Surveillance Teams have been deployed in shifts, both inside the constituency and in others parts of the district. Now all these teams will be deployed inside the constituency. We are also deploying nine more teams from today (Friday),” he said.

All the election officials and intelligence units in the constituency had been asked to maintain strict vigil to control cash flow, he said.

“Moreover, we have printed toll-free helpline numbers in the voter slips that are being distributed door-to-door to encourage voters to report to authorities any violations round the clock,” he said. Mr. Rao, who inspected the exercise along with General Observer U.V. Jose, said 335 control units and 670 ballot units had been kept ready – and some of them would be kept as buffers in case of failure of the EVMs – for use in 291 polling booths in the constituency.

Election officials in the district said a Special Observer designated by Election Commission of India would be inspecting the constituency for the next three days.