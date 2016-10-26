Murder accused murdered

A murder case accused, R. Nagendran (23) of Achampathu, was hacked to death by an unidentified gang after he came out of Nagamalai Pudukottai police station around 10.15 a.m. on Tuesday.

The police said Nagendran came out of the police station after signing the register as part of his bail condition in an attempt-to-murder case, and was waiting at Nagamalai Pudukottai bus stop.

The armed gang that came in an SUV came close to him. He started running away, and the gang chased him.

He was trapped in a dead-end, where the gang indiscriminately hacked him with swords, killing him on the spot.

The assailants, who escaped in the SUV, abandoned the vehicle, bearing an advocate sticker in the rear, at some distance.

The police said Nagendran was cited as a co-accused in the murder reported under S.S. Colony police station limits on March 30.

The police suspect that Tuesday’s murder could be a case of revenge for that murder.

Nagamalai Pudukottai police are investigating.