Monsoon hopes offset concerns over depleting dam level

Despite depleting storage level, the district administration is confident of providing drinking water to the residents without any problem, at least for the next 30 days.

With the water level in Mullaperiyar dam recorded at 111.60 feet and in Vaigai dam at 24.97 feet on Monday, PWD officials said that 60 cusecs would be released exclusively for drinking water needs of Madurai city.

Leaks checked

“There should not be any interruption since, very recently, engineers of the Corporation of Madurai had checked leakages and bursts witnessed in pipelines between Vaigai dam and the city’s pumping stations,” they added.

When contacted, Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao told The Hindu that he was monitoring the storage position on a daily basis. In coordination with Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri, officials have started to identify sources for drawing water through lorries for supply in the event of any shortage.

However, the Collector was hopeful of meeting the city’s drinking water needs with the present storage in the reservoir and stated that water would be drawn from Periyar credit for drinking purposes.

Admitting that the water level was comfortable in the corresponding period last year, he, however, was confident of the north-east monsoon setting in about 15 days.

The Agriculture department officials said that they had desilted ponds for storing water and channels had been cleared of encroachments.

When the monsoon sets in, there would be substantial saving of water and also there would be scope for ground water getting recharged quickly.

Exclusive cell

The Corporation officials said that they had set up an exclusive cell for people to register complaints in the case of non-supply of drinking water. As and when the message was received, water tanker would be despatched to these areas.

As for the peripheries, in Chellampatti panchayat union, near Usilampatti, drinking water was supplied once in 10 days only, officials admitted.

“Officials have started to identify sources for drawing water for supply through lorries in the event of any shortage”