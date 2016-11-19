Minor girl sexually abused; youth booked
A 23-year-old youth M. Palanikumar has been booked on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl on the promise of marrying her here.
The police said that the youth had been friendly with the girl studying 8th standard for more than a year.
He had promised to marry her and had sexually abused
her.
Based on the complaint of the girl’s mother, the Melur All Women Police Station booked him under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor