Minor girl sexually abused; youth booked



A 23-year-old youth M. Palanikumar has been booked on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl on the promise of marrying her here.

The police said that the youth had been friendly with the girl studying 8th standard for more than a year.

He had promised to marry her and had sexually abused

her.

Based on the complaint of the girl’s mother, the Melur All Women Police Station booked him under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Dec 20, 2019

