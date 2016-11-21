Mentally challenged woman reunited with family

Thanks to a few Good Samaritans in Madurai and M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation, a mentally challenged woman, aged around 50, who went missing a day before Deepavali, was rescued and reunited with her family on Sunday.

Through a network of friends, a message reached V.P. Manikandan, an employee in the marketing sector who helps in rescue of abandoned elderly people, last week that a mentally ill woman was found wandering on the streets near the last bus stop in Ellis Nagar.

Mr. Manikandan, who immediately visited the spot, found that the woman could not reply to any questions except providing the information that her name was Geetha (name changed) and her house was in South Gate.

“A man named A. Murugan, running a small grocery shop nearby, provided her food occasionally and a blanket with which she was surviving,” he said.

Alert

Mr. Manikandan immediately alerted M.S. Chellamuthu Trust, who are authorised to rescue mentally ill people. Though a social worker from the trust named C. Muniyasamy initiated steps for the rescue, he said that there was considerably delay in registering a case at S.S. Colony police station.

Meanwhile, he said the local residents helped in ensuring that the woman did not leave the place as it would have made it difficult to trace her later.

“As per procedure, we have to report the incident to nearest police station. Only after a case is registered, we can rescue the person. However, it took three days for us to get a Community Service Register (CSR) booked,” said Mr. Muniyasamy.

Once she was rescued and taken to the trust, by a chance coincidence, an employee of the trust had recollected seeing a poster put up near Periyar bus stand about a missing woman, which resembled Geetha.

Mr. Muniyasamy immediately contacted the number in the poster and confirmed that it was Geetha’s family. “Apparently, Geetha is a divorcee living with her mother and brother. Her brother said that Geetha went missing when she was returning with her mother in a bus from Theni,” he said.

“I have handled many cases where it became impossible to trace the family. Geetha was lucky,” he added.

Mr. Manikandan highlighted the need for a helpline so that rescue of such mentally ill patients become easier.