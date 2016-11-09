Meet on ‘Emergency medicine’

The 18th annual conference of Society for Emergency Medicine in India (SEMI) - EMCON 2016 will be hosted in Madurai, the first time in south Tamil Nadu, from Thursday, according to organisers.

Narendra Nath Jana, Organising Chairman of the conference and Director of Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC) Institute of Emergency Medicine, said that despite considerable progress in providing emergency care, there were still many milestones to be reached and the conference would be a step towards that.

“The conference with the theme of ‘Discover the Difference - Collaborate, Connect and Create Better Emergency Care Systems’ will focus on the challenges and opportunities for emergency care systems in India and SAARC countries,” he said.

K. Muralidharan, Head, Department of Emergency Medicine at Vadamalayan Hospitals (VH), said that four major hospitals in Madurai — Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Vadamalayan Hospitals, MMHRC and Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute (VMCHRI) — have come together to organise the conference, which will have speakers from 18 countries and more than 1200 delegates.

Padma Prakash Gandhiraj, Consultant In-charge, Intensive Care Unit at Apollo Speciality Hospitals here, said that a highlight would be the demonstration and training using an air ambulance.

“This will be much useful as assisting a patient in an air ambulance requires very different expertise for paramedics and doctors,” he said.

Dr. Jana said that Prathap C. Reddy, Founder and Chairman of Apollo Hospitals, will be felicitated with the ‘Icon of Emergency Medicine’ award during the conference for his “pioneering” work in the field.

There will be an 18-km run, to be led by Major Nitin Joshi of Indian Army, to create awareness of emergency care. The four-day event, which begins with a workshop, will take place at Raja Muthiah Mandram.