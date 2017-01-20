Massive turn-up at Tamukkam

Madurai: The crowd at Tamukkam protesting for jallikattu got a massive support from the members of the public on Friday that turned the stretch of Alagarkoil Road between Tamukkam and Goripalayam junction into a sea of humanity.

With Friday being a holiday for schools and colleges, thousands of people in big and small groups thronged the Tamukkam since early morning. The bandh call given in support of Jallikattu that saw majority of shops, commercial establishments remaining closed, brought more people to assemble as a show of strength for Tamil culture and tradition.

The family of T. Senthil Ganesh, a marketing executive, was among the crowd that had come to extend their solidarity to the student fraternity. “All these days we have been watching the protest on television channels. Today, we decided to come here in person to support them,” said his wife S. Padma.

Mr. Ganesh was astonished by the kind of unity the students had been displaying ever since they took to streets in large numbers. “They have got a single-point agenda of bringing back jallikattu and we are here with the pride of Tamils,” he added.

Ms. Padma said that other events and protests held in Madurai always did not get such a massive support from all sections of people.

A 76-year-old woman, who did not want to get identified, had come to the ground despite her age just to accompany a young woman, who wanted to participate in the protest.

The crowd spilled over to Goripalayam junction and regular vehicular traffic could not be allowed through the junction.

In the crowd the youths raised slogans, listened to various speakers and also danced to drum beat. A few youths showcased their martial arts like ‘silambam’ and ‘surul vazh.’ A few youths volunteered to clear the garbage collected at the venue.

Scores of youths literally took to streets on their motorbikes making rounds on the arterial roads raising slogans against PeTA.

Earlier in the day, a police official made an appeal to the students asking them to disperse as Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam had promised to conduct jallikattu in the next two days through a special ordinance.

However, the students were in no mood to heed to the advice. “We will not move out till the bulls are released through the vadivasal at the jallikattu arena,” shouted many.