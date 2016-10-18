Madurai

Man arrested

A 45-year-old man, R. Karunamoorthy, was arrested on a charge of murdering his wife Indira (43), following a domestic quarrel in Tamilan Street in Teppakulam on Monday. Police said the accused was enraged as his wife scolded him for not going out for work with Deepavali festival round the corner. The man reportedly assaulted her with an iron rod and she died. He later made it appear that she committed suicide by hanging. However, the police got suspicious and arrested him.

Chain snatched

A retired court staff, S. Stella (60), lost seven sovereigns of gold chain while she was walking near the western entrance of the District Court Western here Monday.

Police said the woman was walking on Race Course Road, when two bike-borne persons snatched her chain around 12.30 p.m. Anna Nagar police are investigating.

