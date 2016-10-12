Man arrested under POCSO Act

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday by the Madurai city police for alleged sexual abuse of a five-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood.
According to the complaint filed by the girl’s mother at Madurai Town All Women Police Station, the accused, named L. Prabhu from Avaniyapuram, took the girl to the terrace of his house and sexually misbehaved with her.
The girl’s mother reported the incident to the police after hearing about the incident from the girl on Sunday evening. Based on the complaint, the police booked Prabhu under Section 3 and 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act of 2012 and arrested him.
