Madurai students get a taste of ‘Shaastra’

Students from colleges in and around Madurai got an opportunity to experience a bit of Shaastra, a famous technical fest of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras campus, at the two-day Sampark fest, termed ‘mini-Shaastra,’ at Thiagarajar College of Engineering.

R. Jawahar, a student from IIT-Madras, who was part of the organising committee, said here on Sunday that Sampark was initiated three years ago with the intention of taking the festival to other cities, mainly tier-2 cities from where people found it difficult to participate in ‘Shaastra’ in Chennai.

Various events and competitions, similar to those in ‘Shaastra,’ were organised as part of Sampark, which ended on Sunday. It included game development workshop, reverse coding competition, printed circuit board (PCB) design workshop, quiz competitions.

Mr. Jawahar said the two-day festival also included zonal round of Shaastra Ultimate Robotics Competition (SURC), the finals of which will be held in Chennai as part of Shaastra in 2017. He said nearly 500 students from different engineering colleges participated in the festival.