Madurai Today

October 14, 2016 12:00 am | Updated December 01, 2016 05:51 pm IST - Selva Vinayagar Temple:

RELIGION

Discourse by S. Shanmuga Thirukumaran on ‘Manthirathil Ariviyal,’ Railway Colony, 7 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Yoga class, Vivekananda Auditorium, 6 a.m.; aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple: Purattasi Brahmotsavam, procession of deity, 10.30 a.m.; Teppa utsavam, Tallakulam, 6 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on Kambaramayanam by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruvalluvar Mandram: Discourse on ‘Avvai Kural’ by A.K.S. Thirumavalavan, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S.S. Colony, 5 p.m.

Sri Navaneetha Krishnaswamy Devasthanam: Unjal Urchavam, North Masi Street, 6 p.m.

Holy Rosary Church: Annual festival, Fr. James Paulraj and Fr. Ilango Arputharaj conduct prayers, Town Hall Road, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes, 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m. 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women)

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation, classes, 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar, 40 Sambandamoorthy Street, 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Thiagarajar School of Management: Start-up contest, grand finale on climate change and entrepreneurship, Venkatesh Natarajan, Managing Partner, Lok Capital, and K. Venugopal, Director, The Hindu, Manikam Ramaswami, chairman, Board of Governors, TSM, and Mridula Ramesh, Founder, Sundaram Climate Institute, speak, Pamban Swamy Nagar, 9 a.m.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (Regional Centre): South zone meeting of regional directors, Shashi Prakash Goyal, joint secretary, MHRD, New Delhi, inaugurates, Ravindra Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU, presides, Sikkandar Chavadi, 9.30 a.m.

MADITSSIA Business Information Centre: Entrepreneurship awareness camp, R. Sivarajah, founder-chairman, Nativelead Foundation, speaks on ‘New age business,’ L. Murari, president, MADITSSIA, presides, MADITSSIA Hall, Dr. Ambedkar Road, 4 p.m.

Madura College: UGC-sponsored State-level seminar, STEP 16, G. Manivannan, Director, Madura College Board, inaugurates, Cho Ramasamy Hall, 10 a.m.

OAA-MAVMM School of Management: Student-entrepreneur weekly interface, G. Vasudevan of Fortune Pandiyan Hotel shares his experience, Conference Hall, 2.50 p.m.

American College: Graduation Day, G. Srinivas, joint secretary, UGC- Hyderabad, delivers address, M. Davamani Christober, Principal, presides, Main Hall, 11 a.m.

Vivekananda College: State-level basketball tournament for school boys, Swami Chidbavananda Indoor Stadium, Swami Niyamanandaji Maharaj, chief guest, 9.30 a.m.

Sermathai Vasan College for Women: Two-day edu-expo 2016, S. Seeni, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, addresses, Conference Hall, 10 a.m.

V.T. Trust: Cancer awareness programme for women teaching staff, S.M. Seeni Mohideen, CEO, Sethu Institute of Technology, inaugurates, SIT campus, Kariapatti, 4 p.m.

Institution of Valuers: Two-day seminar on ‘Valuation of assets,’ R.S. Baabu, national president, presides, R. Muthiah, DGM, Indian Bank, inaugurates, T. Manivannan, Regional Manager, Syndicate Bank, delivers keynote address, Hotel Fortune Pandiyan, 9 a.m.

TOPKIDS: Mental Health Day celebrations, Psychological first aid for drivers, conductors, TNSTC Training Centre, Pasumalai, 10 a.m; Counselling at AWPS, Tallakulam, 10.30 a.m.; Introducing life skills for eighth standard students, Kakkaipadiniyar School, 3 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, Maniyammai School, North Masi Street, 7 p.m.