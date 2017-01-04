Madhura Kala Praveena title conferred on Nityasree Mahadevan

Carnatic music exponent Nityasree Mahadevan was conferred the title, ‘Madhura Kala Praveena,’ at the inauguration of 65th anniversary celebrations of Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam here on Tuesday. The title was conferred by Shobana Ramachandran, president of the Samajam, in recognition of her contribution to classical singing. The celebrations were inaugurated by Sunil Kumar Garg, Divisional Railway Manager.

Ms. Shobana also conferred the ‘Madhura Kala Mani’ title on Sherthalai K. N..Ranganatha Sharma and presented a cash award and certificate to Morsing vidwan Dindigul K. S. Kandavel.

In his address, Mr. Garg highlighted the unifying role played by music in a country which is as diverse as India. Classical music originated in ancient times, he said, and cited examples from history to prove how different parts of India were unified by their cultural roots. He appreciated the efforts taken by the house of TVS to keep public interest in music alive through such programmes.

In her acceptance speech, Ms. Nityashree extolled the versatility of Carnatic music, for which it was indebted to great composers who welcomed and integrated influences from different parts of the country.

This award, which has also been presented to her grandparents, inspired her to focus her efforts to contribute her mite to traditional music, she said.

Sherthalai Ranganatha Sharma, Principal of the music college, expressed his delight in serving that institution for 23 years, and thanked the TVS for its commitment to fostering music. L. Rajaram, secretary, proposed a vote of thanks.

Rajalakshmi Padmanabhan