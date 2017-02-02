Madurai

MSU gives last chance to clear arrear papers

The Manonmaniam Sundaranar University will conduct examinations in April this year for those who are yet to complete their degrees.

In a statement, Registrar, MSU, A. John De Britto has said that undergraduate and postgraduate students, who studied during the academic year 2008-2009 and before in the colleges affiliated to MSU and are yet to complete their degrees may appear for the arrear examinations to be held in April this year.

Since this will be the last chance for these students to get their degrees, candidates may make use of this opportunity. All these examination will be conducted at MSU premises in Abhishekapatti, Dr. Britto said.

