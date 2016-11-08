MMBA donates laptop to daughter of visually challenged couple

Office-bearers of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Bar Association (MMBA) on Monday donated a laptop to the school going daughter of a visually challenged couple. Justice S. Nagamuthu, the administrative judge of the High Court, handed over the laptop to the girl and her parents in the presence of the lawyers.

MMBA Treasurer N. Ilango said that the association had already taken up the responsibility of bearing the entire educational expenses of the girl child, now in Class V, till she completes her collegiate education after accepting a suggestion made by Mr. Justice Nagamuthu during the hearing of a habeas corpus petition in October last.

“Since then, we have spent around Rs.15,000 for the girl’s education. Recently, her parents told us that she requires a computer. Hence, the office-bearers of the association pooled in money and decided to purchase her a laptop instead of a desktop computer. This was presented to her by the judge himself in his chambers today,” he added.

The High Court had taken note of the plight of the visually challenged couple R. Muthumanickam and M. Mareeswari of Anna Nagar here during the hearing of a HCP filed by them last year accusing the police of not having traced their first daughter who was lifted from Government Rajaji Hospital here, within three days of her birth, on January 9, 2006.

Then, the couple appeared before the court and said that they had lost confidence in government hospitals after the incident and approached a private hospital for the delivery of their second girl child.

Passing orders on their petition, a Division Bench led by Mr. Justice Nagamuthu directed the State Government to pay a compensation of Rs.3 lakh to them.

The money was ordered to be deposited in a bank in the name of the 10-year-old second daughter of the couple and the parents were allowed to withdraw the interest alone till the girl attains majority.

The judges also recorded their appreciation for the MMBA for having accepted their suggestion to take up the responsibility of bearing her educational expenses.