MKU Senate election likely on November 30

Following approval by university Syndicate on Tuesday, the election to choose a Senate nominee for the three-member Vice-Chancellor Search Committee of Madurai Kamaraj University is likely to take place on November 30,, according to sources.
A resolution to initiate the process for conducting the election was passed at the special meeting of MKU Syndicate convened by Higher Education Secretary A. Karthik in Chennai on Tuesday. Speaking to The Hindu, Registrar (in-charge) P. Vijayan said election date had not been finalised at the meeting as it was dependent on the gazette notification. “Formal process for the election will commence only with the gazette notification, which is expected to take place in a few days,” he said.
The Senate election was necessitated by the resignation of Mu. Ramasamy from the post of Senate nominee in the V-C Search Committee following his allegations against the functioning of the committee.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor