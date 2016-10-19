MKU Senate election likely on November 30

Following approval by university Syndicate on Tuesday, the election to choose a Senate nominee for the three-member Vice-Chancellor Search Committee of Madurai Kamaraj University is likely to take place on November 30,, according to sources.

A resolution to initiate the process for conducting the election was passed at the special meeting of MKU Syndicate convened by Higher Education Secretary A. Karthik in Chennai on Tuesday. Speaking to The Hindu, Registrar (in-charge) P. Vijayan said election date had not been finalised at the meeting as it was dependent on the gazette notification. “Formal process for the election will commence only with the gazette notification, which is expected to take place in a few days,” he said.

The Senate election was necessitated by the resignation of Mu. Ramasamy from the post of Senate nominee in the V-C Search Committee following his allegations against the functioning of the committee.