MKU Registrar’s tenure to end; no announcement yet on replacement

MADURAI: With the tenure of P. Vijayan, Registrar (in-charge) and Controller of Examinations (CoE), Madurai Kamaraj University, coming to an end in five days, the Higher Education department is yet to make a decision on filling the imminent vacancy.

The Registrar’s office had gained increased significance in administering the university ever since the post of Vice-Chancellor became vacant in April 2015. With the Higher Education Secretary headed Convenor’s Committee in charge of running the administration present in Chennai, the Registrar’s office has become the power centre here, particularly over the past few months.

The delay in announcing a replacement has raised apprehension among the university faculty that the day-to-day administration of the university, which is already suffering in the absence of VC, might get affected further in the absence of a Registrar.

University sources said that apart from Mr. Vijayan, a few senior faculty members, some of whom are already holding other positions in the university, were also lobbying for the post.

A senior official from the university, however, said that there had been no communication yet from the office of Higher Education Secretary. “Our expectation is that the government will take this on priority and fill the vacancy soon. The university administration could come to a standstill if the Registrar’s post also goes vacant,” the official said.

“Mr. Vijayan’s tenure ends on Thursday. We are hoping for an order on his replacement by early next week,” the official added.

It has to be noted that since the removal of N. Rajasekar, who was serving as Registrar, in October 2015 by the MKU Syndicate, proper appointment of a new Registrar for a fixed tenure was not made owing to the absence of VC and persons were appointed only as Registrar (in-charge).

A. Muthumanickam, who succeeded Mr. Rajasekar and served as Registrar (in-charge) for nine months, submitted his resignation in July 2016 allegedly under pressure from some groups lobbying for the post. He, however, formally cited health reasons for his resignation.

Mr. Vijayan, who was serving as the CoE, was given additional responsibility as Registrar (in-charge). Now that his tenure is coming to an end, the CoE’s post will also become vacant.