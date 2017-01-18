Madurai

MGR birth centenary celebrated with fanfare

AIADMK cadre garlanding MGR statue in the city on Tuesday.

AIADMK cadre garlanding MGR statue in the city on Tuesday.  

Garlanding of statues and distribution of sweets marked the birth centenary of former Chief Minister and founder of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, M.G. Ramachandran, here on Tuesday.

With Ministers away to participate in the functions organised in Chennai, other party leaders, led by party presidium chairman, Duraipandi, garlanded the MGR statue at K.K. Nagar. Not only the traffic island, but also the entire junction was decked up with party flags and festoons.

MLA, Saravanan, and former Mayor (in-charge), T. Dhiraviyam, also participated.

In the rural district unit, party, MLA, A.K. Bose, led the partymen in garlanding the statue in Tirupparankundram. Former MLAs, M. Muthuramalingam and Tamilarasan, also took part.

Party men distributed food packets.

Party flags were hoisted at various spots and sweets were distributed as part of the celebrations. Public address systems belted out popular numbers from MGR starrers.

Later, in the day, public meetings were organised in the city and at Tiruparankundram in which Minister, K. Raju and R.B. Udhayakumar, MLA, Rajan Chellappa, took part.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 3:47:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/MGR-birth-centenary-celebrated-with-fanfare/article17054165.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY