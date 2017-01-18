MGR birth centenary celebrated with fanfare

Garlanding of statues and distribution of sweets marked the birth centenary of former Chief Minister and founder of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, M.G. Ramachandran, here on Tuesday.

With Ministers away to participate in the functions organised in Chennai, other party leaders, led by party presidium chairman, Duraipandi, garlanded the MGR statue at K.K. Nagar. Not only the traffic island, but also the entire junction was decked up with party flags and festoons.

MLA, Saravanan, and former Mayor (in-charge), T. Dhiraviyam, also participated.

In the rural district unit, party, MLA, A.K. Bose, led the partymen in garlanding the statue in Tirupparankundram. Former MLAs, M. Muthuramalingam and Tamilarasan, also took part.

Party men distributed food packets.

Party flags were hoisted at various spots and sweets were distributed as part of the celebrations. Public address systems belted out popular numbers from MGR starrers.

Later, in the day, public meetings were organised in the city and at Tiruparankundram in which Minister, K. Raju and R.B. Udhayakumar, MLA, Rajan Chellappa, took part.