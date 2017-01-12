Low yield, cut in price, cash crisis hit cane growers

: Sharp slump in yield and cut in procurement price owing to failure of monsoon and cash crisis haunt cane growers in the district for this Pongal festival.

Procurement prices of sugarcane hovers between Rs.155 and Rs.165 per bundle containing 10 canes in Chinnamanur, a major cane production centre in the district, which was between Rs.200 and Rs.220 per bundle last year. Arrival of outstation farmers for this season too has come down sharply, thanks to cash crisis owing to demonetisation.

Last year traders from Tirunvelveli, Virudhunagar, Tuticorin and Nagercoil had procured sugarcane in large numbers making on-the-spot cash payment to farmers.

Now the condition is very bad. With no money flow, outstation traders’ arrival has come down sharply. But local traders have thriving business. They lift sugarcane to northern states.

In some pockets, cane growers have gone to the level of selling cane to traders merely on assurance of transferring money to their bank accounts. Sometimes, local traders take responsibility for settling the cash for the cane procured by outstation traders. Only a few traders make spot payment, says R. Ganesan of Chinnamanur.

Size, quality affected

Sugarcane yield is also less in some pockets in Chinnamanur owing to shortage of rain. Size, quality and length too are not as expected, he adds. “Normally, we get around 1,500 bundles per acre. But we got around 1,100 to 1,200 bundles this season, 20 per cent cut in yield when compared to last year,” he said.

However, harvesting has been done on a war footing in Chinnamanur and nearby areas as farmers had to clear the field before Pongal. “We have to clear the field today or tomorrow, failing which, we cannot sell it after Pongal festival.

Cane growers in Dindigul too have been facing similar fate.

Cane procurement price hovers between Rs.200 to Rs.250 per bundle which was almost the same during the last season. With poor takers, farmers have to bear cutting and packing charges. “We have to shell out Rs.1000 for cutting, packing and dumping in vehicles.”

“Normally, I get 60 lorry loads of cane per acre. But I have got only 40 lorry loads this year. I had purchased water to protect the standing crop till harvest. With increase in production costs, sale price will not match production costs. Cane quality too has come down owing to water shortage.

However, traders from Karur, Erode, and Oddanchatram, Vedasandur have been procuring cane from Vakkampati, Chettinaickanpatti and nearby areas.