Jallikattu protest disrupts train services

Madurai: In view of protests in Tamil Nadu with regard to jallikattu and consequent to the prevailing situation, the following changes in pattern of train services have been made:

Trains that are fully cancelled on Friday: Train No.16058 Tirupati – Chennai Central Express; Train No.12640 KSR Bengaluru – Chennai Central Brindavan Express; Train No.06001 Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli Special Fare Special; Train No.22639 Chennai Central – Alleppey Express; Train No.06005 Chennai Central – Ernakulam Jn. Special Fare Special; Train No.12694 Tuticorin – Chennai Egmore Pearl City Express; Train No.12632 Tirunelveli – Chennai Egmore Nellai Express; Train No.12634 Kanniyakumari – Chennai Egmore Express; Train No.16106 Tiruchendur – Chennai Egmore Chendur Express; Train No.12662 Sengottai – Chennai Egmore Podhigai Express; Train No.12638 Madurai – Chennai Egmore Pandiyan Express; Train No.22662 Rameswaram – Chennai Egmore Express; Train No.16609 Nagercoil – Coimbatore Express and Train No.16611 Tuticorin – Coimbatore Link Express

Train fully cancelled on Saturday: Train No.16612 Coimbatore – Tuticorin Link Express

Trains diverted on Friday: Train No.12668 Nagercoil – Chennai Egmore Express diverted between Virudhunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi and Tiruchi; Train No.06061 Chengalpattu – Tirunelveli Special Fare Special is diverted via. Tiruchi, Karaikkudi, Manamadurai and Virudhunagar.

Trains partially cancelled on Friday: Train No.12635 Chennai Egmore – Madurai Vaigai Express is partially cancelled between Dindigul and Madurai

Train No.16724 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Chennai Egmore Ananthapuri Express is partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Chennai Egmore.