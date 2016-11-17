It is up to the govt. to allow the event, says organisers

In the district widely perceived to be the hub of the pro-Jallikattu movement, there is much disappointment with the Supreme Court verdict dismissing the Tamil Nadu Government's review petition seeking to lift the ban on conducting the bull-taming sport.

“The Government argued that it is a traditional sport and a cultural event weaved into the life of farmers. The animals are not tortured in the sport as wrongly projected. However, the Supreme Court did not buy the contention,” president of Jallikattu Peravai P. Rajasekar,who is camping in New Delhi, told The Hindu over telephone.

He is wary of the fact that the issue of lifting the ban on Jallikattu does not figure on the agenda of the current Parliamentary session.

“The Union Government had promised to bring in an amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, to help remove restrictions on exhibition and training of bulls. But, I presume it has not been included on the agenda expecting a favourable verdict in the Supreme Court,” Mr. Rajasekar said.

“Now, that the Supreme Court has dismissed the case, the conduct of Jallikattu is possible only if the Act is amended,” he said.

The Peravai will impress upon the State government and the Centre the need for taking urgent steps as Pongal, the harvest festival was fast approaching. Jallikattu is predominantly conducted in Tamil Nadu during the time of Pongal festivities.

P. Karthigairajan, secretary of Palamedu Grama Pothu Mahalingaswamy Madathu Committe, that organises the famous jallikattu at Palamedu near here, said it was now with the 50 MPs belonging to the ruling party to take it up in both the Houses. “We will meet Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam, and impress upon him to ask his party MPs to rake up the issue in Parliament,” he said.

He appealed to leaders of all political parties in the State to put up a united show on the issue.

