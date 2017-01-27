Institutions must grow fora country’s progress: MLA

For a country to progress, institutions must progress, said Madurai Central Constituency MLA P.T.R. P. Thiagarajan here on Thursday.
Speaking at the inaugural of an emergency care unit at Grace Kennett Hospital, he said that the Foundation’s progress as a transparent and self-sustaining model had to be studied and replicated. A politician was one who served the public. “This is a function, where my name is not mentioned in the invitation. Still, I shall play a supportive role in the smooth functioning of projects, particularly ‘Mazhalai Illam’ that took care of orphaned, abandoned and surrendered children, Dr. Thiagarajan said. He said Harriet Parker Vaughan’s sacrifice and her mentor Dr. Grace Kennett should be given due importance. Because of Harriet Parker Vaughan’s pioneering work, many institutions came into existence, he added.
Medical Superintendent Augustus Samuel Dodd said the 80-year-old hospital would continue to serve the public. Former MLA V. Velusamy and others participated. I. Anandakumar welcomed and Janet Shankar proposed the vote of thanks.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor