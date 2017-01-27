Institutions must grow fora country’s progress: MLA

For a country to progress, institutions must progress, said Madurai Central Constituency MLA P.T.R. P. Thiagarajan here on Thursday.

Speaking at the inaugural of an emergency care unit at Grace Kennett Hospital, he said that the Foundation’s progress as a transparent and self-sustaining model had to be studied and replicated. A politician was one who served the public. “This is a function, where my name is not mentioned in the invitation. Still, I shall play a supportive role in the smooth functioning of projects, particularly ‘Mazhalai Illam’ that took care of orphaned, abandoned and surrendered children, Dr. Thiagarajan said. He said Harriet Parker Vaughan’s sacrifice and her mentor Dr. Grace Kennett should be given due importance. Because of Harriet Parker Vaughan’s pioneering work, many institutions came into existence, he added.

Medical Superintendent Augustus Samuel Dodd said the 80-year-old hospital would continue to serve the public. Former MLA V. Velusamy and others participated. I. Anandakumar welcomed and Janet Shankar proposed the vote of thanks.