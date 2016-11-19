Inking at banks not to affect voters in Tirupparankundram

Allaying fears over ineligibility to vote in the Tirupparankundram Assembly by-election on Saturday if the index fingers are marked with indelible ink for exchanging demonetized Rs.500 and Rs.1000 currencies, Collector and District Election Officer K. Veera Raghava Rao said that the banks had strictly been asked to only mark in the right hand.

Highlighting that only the index finger in the left hand was marked during elections, he said that there was no reason for the voters of Tirupparankundram constituency to fear that they will not be able to vote.

“We have clearly instructed the Lead Bank Manager and all other banks to follow the instruction properly. Therefore, there is no question of any confusion to arise,” he said.

Mr. Rao also said that all the 291 polling booths will be under video surveillance on the election day.

Micro observers would also be deployed at all the booths, the Collector added.

He reiterated that all basic amenities, including wheelchair facilities for physically challenged people, have been arranged in all polling locations.

The Electronic Voting Machines and all other materials needed in the polling booths were despatched through 26 zonal parties to all the 291 booths on Friday under the supervision of the Collector and election observers.