Information sought on abandoned children

District Child Protection Office here has sought information from the public regarding the families of seven abandoned children who are being kept in two homes in the district.

District Child Protection Officer M. Viviliyaraja said the children were found abandoned in hospitals and homes.

The children, all aged below five years, were being raised in Grace Kennet Foundation Children’s Home and Glarician Mercy Home.

He said the DCPO was trying to reunite the children with their families. If the parents or families of the children could not be traced, they would be given for adoption.

Details of the children with their present names are: Ashayeeshree, found abandoned near Viraganoor bridge in October 2015; Chirtra, found abandoned at Tirumangalam Government Hospital in March 2016; Arul, abandoned in May 2016 at Grace Kennet Foundation Children’s Home; Nikilan, found abandoned at Government Rajaji Hospital in September 2015; Rubika, found abandoned at GRH in October 2015; Gladian, found abandoned at GRH in May 2015; and Anandan, found abandoned at Love and Care Home.

The DCPO can be contacted at 0452 2642300 or 94422 43433 for more details of these children.