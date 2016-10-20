In a case of role reversal, lawyers give money to litigant

In a case of role reversal, four lawyers including two Senior Counsel practising in the Madras High Court Bench here gave Rs.30,000 to a woman litigant who pleaded with the court for monetary assistance since she did not have even a penny to go back home along with her husband whose hands and legs were crippled due to brain fever.

Acceding to a request made by a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran, Senior Counsel M. Ajmal Khan, Veera Kathiravan and V. Kathirvelu and advocate T. Lajapathi Roy collectively donated Rs.30,000 within a matter of minutes and the money was handed over to M. Dhanalakshmi of Tirunelveli right in the court hall itself.

The woman had filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court seeking a direction to the Ambasamudram police to rescue her 17-year-old daughter from the clutches of a youth and produce her in court. However, on production before the court, the girl told the judges that she had attained 18 years of age and married the youth with whom she had eloped.

The girl also said that she was inclined to go only with her husband and not with the parents. Since the girl was a major, the judges closed the petition after stating she could not be compelled to act against her wish. The petitioner too accepted the decision but pleaded with the court, with tears in her eyes, for some help since did not have even a single penny to go back home.

Moved by the plight of the aged woman, who said that she had planned to beg on the roads, and the physical condition of her husband, the judges requested members of the Bar to extend a helping hand and the lawyers responded instantaneously.

Recognising their generosity, the Bench said: “The fine gesture of these advocates needs to be appreciated... It shows that they would not allow our fellow citizens to go for begging.”