IO changed in case against Durai Guna

The Madras High Court Bench here on Friday changed the investigation officer in an assault case booked against Dalit writer Durai Guna by the Inspector of Karampakudi Police Station in Pudukottai district after the complainant in the case accused the police of having fabricated the complaint by obtaining his signatures on a blank paper.
Disposing of a habeas corpus petition filed by the complainant T. Sivanatham, a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran ordered that the investigation shall henceforth be conducted by an officer in the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police and the final report in the case shall be filed before the judicial magistrate concerned within three months.
The judges said that there was a necessity to change the investigation officer in the assault case since the complainant had accused the officer of having fabricated the complaint though the Superintendent of Police had filed a counter affidavit backing the Inspector and accusing the complainant of having turned a volte face after lodging the complaint.
