I am my own role model: Mariyappan

Responding to a volley of questions from school students here on Tuesday regarding his inspiration and role model, Mariappan Thangavelu, who won hearts and minds by bagging the high jump gold medal at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, proclaimed that he was his own role model.

Mr. Mariappan, who was interacting with students from Velammal Group of Institutions at a felicitation function organised by the group, recalled that when he was going through a troubled phase in his life after he lost his leg, he had no one to look up to.

“I did face discouragement from many people. However, I somehow had a determination to achieve something in sports,” he added.

Attributing his success to his coach R. Satyanarayana and his mother, he said his life took a turn for the better only after he met Mr. Satyanarayana.

“Before meeting him, I could not even get a passport and was never able to participate in international events due to lack of funding. But he spent money out of his own pocket to train and send me abroad for competitions,” Mariappan said.

To a question on how delighted he was after winning the medal, Mr. Mariappan said, “I am not sure how happy I was initially. But when I saw that the entire country was feeling happy for me, I was overwhelmed with joy.”

Reflecting on whether the Paralympic success had changed his life, he said it had not affected him and he will continue to lead a humble life as he had been before achieving success in the Paralympics.

“My pursuit for success in sports will continue. I certainly want to keep adding to my medal haul and break records in the international arena to make my country proud,” he said.

Mr. Mariappan was felicitated by N. Ganesh Natarajan, vice-chairman, Velammal Group of Institutions, and N. Suresh Kumar, Principal, Velammal College of Engineering and Technology at the function.

