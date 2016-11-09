Hospitals raided; two quacks arrested

Two quacks, individually running a hospital and a clinic in Alanganallur, were arrested by Madurai district police on Tuesday. Acting on complaints, Health Department officials raided two hospitals – Saiba Clinic and Baba Hospital – in Alanganallur. The raids revealed that K. Mohammed Haneefa (60), who is running Baba Hospital, was practising medicine by holding just a pre-university course degree.
“The doctor had a paper pasted near his table with common diseases and corresponding medicines to be prescribed. He was managing with that,” said an official.
However, a couple of other doctors working under him in the hospital had valid MBBS degrees, the official said. Sources said Haneefa was practising as a compounder for a doctor in Karur in the past, and used the experience to set up a hospital here.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor