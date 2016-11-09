Hospitals raided; two quacks arrested

Two quacks, individually running a hospital and a clinic in Alanganallur, were arrested by Madurai district police on Tuesday. Acting on complaints, Health Department officials raided two hospitals – Saiba Clinic and Baba Hospital – in Alanganallur. The raids revealed that K. Mohammed Haneefa (60), who is running Baba Hospital, was practising medicine by holding just a pre-university course degree.

“The doctor had a paper pasted near his table with common diseases and corresponding medicines to be prescribed. He was managing with that,” said an official.

However, a couple of other doctors working under him in the hospital had valid MBBS degrees, the official said. Sources said Haneefa was practising as a compounder for a doctor in Karur in the past, and used the experience to set up a hospital here.