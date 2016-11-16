Home Secretary asked to file report on augmenting facilities in forensic lab

Piqued by almost every other police officer citing huge time lags in getting reports from Forensic Sciences Laboratory, Chennai, as the reason for delay in cracking criminal cases, the Madras High Court Bench here on Monday directed the Home Secretary to come out with a proposal to increase staff strength and improve infrastructure in the laboratory immediately.

Passing interim orders on a habeas corpus petition arising out of a woman missing case, a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran directed the official to file a report in the court by November 22 explaining as to why immediate measures should not be taken by the government for augmenting the facilities and manpower in the laboratory in order to ensure speedy investigation.

“In our experience, we have noted that not only in the instant case but also in every case that comes up before us for hearing, it is reported to us by the investigating officer concerned that for getting report from the Forensic Lab, Chennai, with regard to DNA profiling, it takes several months. Even if any letter from a Judicial Magistrate to give top priority is given, still it takes at least three months to provide reports.

“The investigation is almost paralysed in every case because of the inadequacy of the experts, equipment and other infrastructural facilities. Today, a Deputy Superintendent of Police reported to us that as of now, the cases pending since 2014 are awaiting reports... In yet another case, Madurai City Commissioner of Police Shailesh Kumar Yadav also aired similar grievance,” the judges said in their order.

The orders were passed after the DSP attached to Organised Crime Unit II of Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) appeared before the Bench and said there was a reasonable suspicion that a body found within Kaveripattinam police station limits in Krishnagiri district on January 4 could be that of the missing woman for whom the present HCP had been filed.

Magistrate’s order

The officer also said though he met the Deputy Director of Forensic Sciences Laboratory, Chennai, on November 4 and handed over a letter obtained from a Judicial Magistrate in Krishnagiri to give top priority for DNA profiling and superimposition, he was told that it would take about two months for the lab to give its report.

Recording his submissions, the judges said the officer was struggling even to fix the identity of the body.