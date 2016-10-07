Higher education forum meet begins today

The golden jubilee celebrations of All India Association for Christian Higher Education, New Delhi, will begin at The American College here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, its general secretary D. Daniel Ezhilarasu and American College Principal M. Davamani Christober said around 1,500 to 2,000 delegates from different parts of the country were expected to participate in the celebrations which would conclude on October 11. With the theme, ‘Building the nation with justice, peace and harmony,’ the jubilee celebrations will be inaugurated by Rev. P.C. Singh, president, National Council of Churches in India. Bharatidasan University Vice-Chancellor V.M. Muthukumar will deliver the keynote address.