Madurai

Higher education forum meet begins today

The golden jubilee celebrations of All India Association for Christian Higher Education, New Delhi, will begin at The American College here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, its general secretary D. Daniel Ezhilarasu and American College Principal M. Davamani Christober said around 1,500 to 2,000 delegates from different parts of the country were expected to participate in the celebrations which would conclude on October 11. With the theme, ‘Building the nation with justice, peace and harmony,’ the jubilee celebrations will be inaugurated by Rev. P.C. Singh, president, National Council of Churches in India. Bharatidasan University Vice-Chancellor V.M. Muthukumar will deliver the keynote address.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY