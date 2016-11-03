High Court to modify its order on Courtallam falls

The Madras High Court Bench here has decided to modify an order passed by it on June 24, 2014 on a public interest litigation petition with respect to cleansing the environment at various waterfalls in Courtallam in Tirunelveli district, and preventing the tourists from spoiling the environment, since it contained certain impractical directions.

When the public interest litigation petition, kept pending for the last two years for issuing continuous writ of mandamus, came up for hearing before a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran on Wednesday, they demonstrated to the Special Government Pleader and other lawyers as to why the court order required an amendment.

The judges pointed out that the very first direction in the 2014 court order reads: “This court prohibits the use of oil, shampoos, soaps, detergents, shikakai (soap nut), plastic items and washing of clothes in the bathing area of the falls and the sale of the said items is also prohibited in Courtallam area except for the personal use of the people who are natives of the town panchayat.”

After reading out the order, Mr. Justice Nagamuthu asked: “If sale of shampoos and soaps is prohibited in the Courtallam area, then how will the tourists be able to take bath in their hotel rooms. And if soaps and shampoos can be sold for the personal use of local residents, should those people produce their nativity certificates to the shopkeepers before purchasing soaps and shampoos?”

Observing that the intention of the court should be to only ensure that the environment and ecology in and around the waterfalls should not get affected, the judge said it would be highly impossible to implement directions such as banning sale of soaps and shampoos to all others except local residents and that too only for their personal use.

When Special Government Pleader M. Govindan conceded that such directions required a modification, the judge asked, “Then, why didn’t you file a modification petition?” Later, the Bench adjourned the hearing till Friday for filing of an appropriate petition by the parties concerned.

In 2014, the court had issued 33 directions, including redrawing of the territorial jurisdiction of Courtallam police station, with respect to keeping the waterfalls neat and clean. It also directed the Tirunelveli Collector and the Superintendent of Police to make periodical visits and hoped that such visits would make the local officials perform their duties properly.