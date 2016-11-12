High Court to appoint panel to fix omnibus fare

: Observing that the law does not permit private omnibus operators, plying on inter-city and inter-State routes, to fix fare for each seat in their buses and collect the amount from individual passengers, the Madras High Court Bench here on Friday decided to appoint a committee headed by one of its retired judges to fix hiring charges that could be collected by such contract carriages for the entire bus as such for point-to-point travel.

Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran said that they shall pass detailed orders on Tuesday next containing the terms of reference of the committee that shall fix the hiring charges for all vehicles classified as contract carriages since the State Government had so far not fixed such charges by exercising its power under Section 67 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 and permitted the omnibus operators to fix and collect fares from individual passengers illegally.

The judges said that the Transport Secretary, Transport Commissioner, Director of Institute of Road Transport, representatives of omnibus operators, their agents and others shall be members of the committee and that even passengers could appear before the committee to represent their views. The decision was taken after the State and the counsel appearing for bus operators conceded that the latter had no authority to fix and collect fares from individual passengers.

However, when it was represented on behalf of bus operators that their agents could be allowed to fix and collect fare from individual passengers since otherwise the entire business would come to a standstill much to the dismay of passengers, Mr. Justice Nagamuthu retorted: “What you (bus operators) cannot do directly cannot be allowed to be done through your agents. You need not bother about the passengers. We will take care of them. The government will take care.”

To this, one of the counsel said that about 50,000 omnibuses were operated in the State and around 15,000 people were employed by the operators and agents.

He said that a multi-axle luxury bus costs about Rs. 1.6 crore and the operators have to pay an annual insurance premium of Rs. 1.25 lakh apart from incurring huge expenditure towards local tax collected by the State Government, toll charges, diesel price and wages to the drivers and conductors.

“We cannot employ any driver to handle such buses. The drivers would have to be trained by companies which manufacture those buses. Out of 365 days, there is no problem on 330 days. Trouble comes only during festival occasions when many fly-by-night operators, some of them without a permit, fleece passengers.

“Things would be set right if the officials crack down on these kind of operators because established bus operators cannot fleece their passengers at the risk of losing business,” he said.

Agreeing with him that there was a grey area in the business, the judges said that they shall also pass specific orders directing the regional transport officials to initiate appropriate action against such fly-by-night operators.