High Court seeks State’s stand on crop loan waiver

The Madras High Court Bench here on Wednesday gave time till November 24 for the State Government to come up with its stand on waiving off the crop loans and agricultural loan taken by farmers from cooperative banks irrespective of the extent of land holdings of individual farmers and without differentiating between small and marginal farmers and others.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran told that a Government Order issued for waiving off the loans taken by small and marginal farmers alone does not state reasons for excluding others though the drought, sufferings and loss of earning was the same for all kinds of farmers and does not change depending upon the extent of their land holdings.

PIL

The observations were made during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition filed by P. Ayyakannu, president of National South Indian River Interlinking Agriculturists Association, seeking a direction to the Cooperative Secretary to waive off the loans availed by all kinds of farmers from various cooperative societies across the State.