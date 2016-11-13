High Court says no to affixing indelible marks on blood donors

The Madras High Court Bench here has refused to direct the State government to implement a system of compulsorily affixing a mark with indelible ink on the body of blood donors to prevent youngsters, addicted to drugs, from selling their blood, more than once in three months, in the guise of donation. However, it suggested that intense sensitisation programmes could be conducted in colleges to create awareness among the youth.

Disposing of a public interest litigation petition filed by a woman lawyer, Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Murlidaran said: “Though the anguish of the petitioner is appreciable, we are unable to grant the relief sought for in this petition because making any permanent mark on the body of any individual by force... would amount to invasion into the privacy of the individual offending the right to life and liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.”

In the same breath, stating that the second part of the petitioner’s prayer could be acceded to, the judges agreed with her that the Director of Collegiate Education should sensitise the student community about the ill effects of drugs, alcohol, tobacco and threat of sexually transmitted diseases. Though it was stated on behalf of the Director that such programmes were already in vogue through volunteers of National Service Scheme, the judges said their intensity should be increased.

“We are of the view that these programmes may not be sufficient. Such programmes should be conducted with more intensity in the colleges by involving psychologists, psychiatrists and other leading personalities in society. We are hopeful that the State government would duly consider the suggestion made by us in this order. Except making the above suggestion, we are unable to grant any further relief to the petitioner,” the judges concluded.

In her affidavit, petitioner M. Krishnaveni, had contended that stamping marks with indelible marks should be such that they would not get erased for about three months so that the youngsters could be prevented at least from selling their blood frequently.