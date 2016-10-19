Madurai

High Court rejects Caste Hindus’ contention

Rejecting the contention of a Caste Hindu group that its was being discriminated against by people belonging to other castes, the Madras High Court Bench here has refused permission to the group to celebrate the festival of Sikkumallammal Temple at Kattunayakanpatti in Theni district since it was customary to open the temple only once a year for the festival in the Tamil month of Thai.

Dismissing a writ appeal preferred by P. Milany, leader of Okkalika caste group, a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and V.M. Velumani held that the petitioner’s group could not claim a right to open the temple against the customary practice and celebrate the festival separately after having consciously avoided participating in the celebrations held in January.

The Division Bench also held that it did not see any reason to interfere with the order passed by Justice P.N. Prakash on April 6 while dismissing a writ petition filed by the appellant to forbear police from passing any orders against the decision of his group to reopen the temple this year and celebrate the festival after observing fasting for seven days and fixing a date for special prayers.

The judge said Okkalikas belonged to a sect of Caste Hindus and not Dalits.

