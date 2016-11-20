High Court refuses advance bail to Sasikala Pushpa

The Madras High Court Bench here on Friday refused to grant anticipatory bail to Rajya Sabha member Sasikala Pushpa in a case registered against her on charges of instigating her henchmen to ransack the house of a woman-lawyer who was providing legal assistance to two women who had lodged a complaint of harassment and sexual abuse against the MP after the latter was expelled from AIADMK on August 1.

Dismissing her plea for advance bail in the rioting case booked by Tirunelveli police last month, Mr. Justice S. Vaidyanathan said: “One of the key problems today is that politics is such a disgrace, good people do not go into governance and the fear of good people to opt for politics is the source of survival for bad politicians. This case is a perfect example in which a Member of Parliament is before this court for anticipatory bail along with other notorious persons.”

The judge said there were sufficient materials to prima facie suspect the involvement of the MP in the rioting case and hence it would not be appropriate to grant her advance bail. He pointed out that her co-accused Hari Gopalakrishnan alias Hari Nadar had tacitly confessed to have ransacked the lawyer’s house only on her instructions and on receipt of Rs.5 lakh in advance as against the total amount of Rs.50 lakh agreed to be paid for silencing the woman advocate.

Two other accused, Ramalingam and Chithirai Kumar, had also made a similar confession. Confession of a co-accused “is an inculpatory statement and cannot be ignored for the purpose of bail...

There is nothing on record to suggest that the confession statements, recorded under Section 163 of Code of Criminal Procedure, were obtained under any threat or coercion,” the judge said.

Further, stating that gravity of offence was the most crucial aspect in deciding bail plea, the judge said the Supreme Court had granted advance bail to her in the sexual abuse case “hoping that she, being an MP, would not cause hindrance to the investigation and indulge in tampering with the witnesses. But the situation is otherwise, Sasikala Pushpa's associates, instead of meddling with the witnesses/ victim girls, straightaway attacked their advocate’s residence at her instance.”

He went on to state: “The act of the accused persons is highly condemnable and it is very unfortunate that the house of a law professional has come under onslaught for her courageous professional work. It is pertinent to point out here that the accused persons, except Sasikala Pushpa have no grudge against advocate Suganthi and there is no previous motive attributed against them to indulge in such act and therefore, no other conclusion than the one that the purported attack was only on account of instigation of Sasikala Pushpa can be arrived at.”

“Custodial interrogation must”

Observing that the suspect should not use her status as an MP either as a shield to cover up crime or a licence to perpetrate it and that her custodial interrogation was must in the present case, the judge also denied bail to the three assailants who had been arrested with one of them, Hari Nadar, having been detained under Goondas Act too. The judge, however, granted advance bail to Ms. Pushpa’s husband T. Lingeswara Thilagan and son L. Pradeep Raja.