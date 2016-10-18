Madurai

High Court refers forgery by advocate to Bar Council

“Beneficiaries of the forgery were, however, cited as witnesses”

The Madras High Court Bench here has directed its Registrar (Judicial) to take it to the notice of Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry the issue of an advocate having allegedly fabricated a document to help his clients win a case in the court against the appointment of principal for a private college in Thoothukudi district.

Disposing of a writ appeal preferred by Mohan Raj, former Principal of Kamaraj College affiliated to Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, the First Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice S. Nagamuthu said the issue of the police having booked a criminal case against the advocate must be taken to the notice of the Bar Council for necessary action.

“Most unfortunately, the advocate concerned, Mr. V. Dhayala Mani, was found to have forged and fabricated the record. The beneficiaries of the forgery were, however, cited as witnesses while Mr. Mani is the accused. Thus, the allegations appears to be that the advocate forged the order... for the benefit of his clients but apparently without their collusion,” the Bench said.

While representing a teacher’s association which had challenged the appointment of Mr. Raj, he allegedly fabricated an official communication as if the latter was reverted from the post of Principal, the judges pointed out.

The judges directed the Registrar to forward the papers to the Bar Council within two weeks.

