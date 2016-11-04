HC to hear PIL on pitiable plight of folk artistes on Monday

The Madras High Court Bench here on Wednesday posted for final hearing to Monday a public interest litigation petition filed by Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Bar Association (MBHAA) on the basis of a news article published in The Hindu Tamil on October 16 last on the pitiable plight of folk artistes in the State.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran adjourned the hearing after Special Government Pleader M. Govindan assured the court of filing a counter affidavit on behalf of the State Government by Monday. M. Subash Babu, former president of the MBHAA, appeared on behalf of the petitioner association and apprised the court of the issue. The court had taken serious note of the news article and passed an interim order last year. It read: “Tamil Nadu is known for its great tradition of folk arts. These are not only for entertainment but are also a symbol of aesthetic value of Tamil people. They play a pivotal role to keep society together with peace and tranquillity.

“Iyal (literature), Isai (music) and Nadagam (drama) find their roots since the Sangam age. There is a message in the Tamil epic Silapathikaram that Madhavi performed 11 types of Koothu (dance). It is known that there are more than 100 types of folk arts like Karagattam, Mohiniattam, Kuthiraiattam and Thappattam. Today’s generation may not know these folk arts which are slowly fading away.”

Observing that it had been brought to its notice that the State had established a welfare board for folk artistes besides identifying about 99 folk arts which required attention, the judges said: “Despite the same, the article in The Hindu Tamil gives an impression that there is lack of attention to preserve these folk arts… Hence...this matter requires to be dealt with judicially.”