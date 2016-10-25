HC summons Director of Social Welfare to explain implementation of Senior Citizens Act

The Madras High Court Bench here on Monday summoned the Director of Social Welfare to reply to a public interest litigation petition which sought introduction of gerontology in school and college syllabi, operation of a mobile geriatric unit, a helpline directly run by the government and effective implementation of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran directed the officer to be present in the court on November 4 to explain the delay in implementing the provisions of the Act in letter and spirit. The direction was issued during the hearing of a PIL petition filed by K. Ramprabhu, founder of Indiram Educational and Social Welfare Trust that had been organising Thatha Patti Welfare Clubs in schools, in 2011.

Additional affidavit

In an additional affidavit filed on Monday, the petitioner pointed that the National Policy for Senior Citizens 2011 stated that it would focus on promoting bonding of generations and multi-generational support by incorporating relevant educational material in school curriculum and promoting value education. School Value Education modules and textbooks promoting family values of caring for parents would be promoted by the NCERT and State educational bodies.

Further, the Policy also stated: “Since a multi-purpose centre is a necessity for social interaction of senior citizens, housing colonies would reserve sites for establishing such centres. Segregation of senior citizens in housing colonies would be discouraged and their integration into the community would be supported.”

However, no such things had happened so far leaving the senior citizens to continuous abuse and hardship even after the enactment, the petitioner claimed.

Mr. Ramprabhu also said the government should directly operate a mobile geriatric unit and a helpline instead of leaving the job to non-governmental organisations.